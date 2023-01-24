Republicans want changes to bring energy costs down in Maine

Home heating
Home heating(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Republicans in Maine said Tuesday they will propose a host of legal changes to try to cap the surging cost of home heating in the state.

Maine is heavily dependent on heating oil, and the cost of that has doubled over the past two years, Republican members of the state Senate said. All told, electricity rates have increased 165% in recent years, the senators said.

The senators said they will propose reforms to the Maine Public Utilities Commission as well as a number of acts to try to expand options for home energy creation. The announcement came about three weeks after the Maine Legislature signed off on $450 relief checks to help residents with winter heating costs.

Republicans said Tuesday that the relief checks, proposed by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, don’t address the structural changes the state needs in how it approaches home heating.

“Skyrocketing energy costs are crushing Maine families and small businesses,” said Sen. Matt Harrington. “Maine people deserve more than a $450 check.”

One of the Republican proposals would promise more transparency and accountability during the bidding process used by the public utilities commission. Another would remove a 100-megawatt limit on hydropower, Harrington said.

Republicans are also planning bills to promote use of geothermal exchange heating and cooling systems, and to allow a variance for outdoor wood boilers. Members of the party said those moves would open up new options for residents.

The GOP also wants to reform the way Maine uses net metering, which is a financial incentive used to encourage solar power. Republicans in the state have often characterized the program as inequitable.

Democrats control both houses of the Maine Legislature as well as the governor’s office, which puts Republican legislation at a disadvantage. However, both parties agree the state needs solutions to bring down the cost of home energy.

Gov. Mills favors a multi-step approach to lowering energy costs that includes diversifying Maine’s energy sources, weatherizing more homes and businesses and installing more efficient heating and cooling technology systems, said Anthony Ronzio, a spokesperson for the Governor’s Energy Office.

“It is important to note that Maine’s high energy prices are driven by the volatility of global energy markets and made worse by Maine’s overreliance on fossil fuels,” he said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail
active police situation in Bangor
Man, woman dead after domestic incident in Bangor
Remaining $850 Inflation Relief Checks mailed out
Allen Cole, Jr., 74, of Bradford, was out with his dog around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon on...
Maine Game Wardens recover body of ice fisherman from Seboeis Lake

Latest News

Christopher Hildreth
Man wanted for sex crimes arrested after breaking into Maine home
Search for Graham Lacher continues
After possible Graham Lacher sighting in Gardiner area, volunteers bump up their efforts
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Elephant Mountain plane crash site
WABI Archives: Group honors lives lost in plane crash on Elephant Mountain
Police contacted Marine Mammals of Maine. The seal was picked up for assessment at their rehab...
Wayward seal doing well at rehab center