One hospitalized after free-car Etna crash

ETNA, Maine (WABI) - One person was hospitalized after a three-car crash in Etna Monday afternoon.

The Etna Volunteer Fire Department says they responded to the intersection of Dixmont and Stage Roads just after 1:15 Monday afternoon.

The person who was taken to the hospital had to be freed from their vehicle.

Crews from Carmel, Newport and the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office all assisted.

The road was closed for more than an hour.

