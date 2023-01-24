Northern Light Cancer Care accepting new patients again

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - One of Maine’s biggest cancer care centers is once again accepting new patients.

Northern Light Cancer Care in Brewer announced Tuesday the hiring of several new medical oncologists, and more to come in the summer.

This enables them to accept new medical oncology patient referrals.

The center had announced last month it was no longer able to accept new patients due to a shortage of medical oncologists.

Northern Light also touted its new nurse navigation program which they say streamlines care planning and follow-through.

Officials thanked the community for its patience over the last few months.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.