Name a cockroach after your ex-partner for Valentine’s Day

You can name a cockroach after your ex-partner for Valentine's Day.
You can name a cockroach after your ex-partner for Valentine's Day.(seaonweb via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sometimes love is not in the air on Valentine’s Day, but some unique options are still available to celebrate the holiday.

According to the San Antonio Zoo, it is again offering its Cry Me a Cockroach Fundraiser back by popular demand.

Officials at the zoo said it is offering those interested a chance to name a cockroach, rodent, or veggie after their ex and watch it be fed to an animal.

For a donation of $5 to $25, those interested can name a cockroach after an ex-partner and receive a digital Valentine’s Day card along with sending the card to the ex letting them know that a roach has been named after them.

According to the zoo, the funds raised will support its vision of securing a future for wildlife in Texas and worldwide.

The Bronx Zoo said it is also offering a gift to the ex-partner with its Name a Roach for your Valentine event.

“You don’t always have the right words, but you can still give them goosebumps,” officials with the zoo shared.

The event offers options that range from $15 to $75 in which your ex can receive a tote bag or tumbler with a cockroach image to an original name-a-roach gift, complete with a digital certificate.

Additionally, the Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy launched a Name-a-Roach Valentine’s Day special.

Zoo officials in Toronto said due to the overwhelming demand they have already reached capacity for requests while raising more than $15,000 in January.

These unique Valentine’s Day programs are scheduled to be open until Feb. 14.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail
active police situation in Bangor
Man, woman dead after domestic incident in Bangor
Remaining $850 Inflation Relief Checks mailed out
Allen Cole, Jr., 74, of Bradford, was out with his dog around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon on...
Maine Game Wardens recover body of ice fisherman from Seboeis Lake

Latest News

A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
Police: Shooting that killed 2 at youth program was targeted
Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman was shot and killed on Interstate 440 in December 2020.
Trial of 2 men accused of killing nurse in road rage shooting begins
A suspect is being sought in a deadly convenience store shooting in Yakima, Washington.
Suspect sought after 3 people were fatally shot at Yakima, Wash., convenience store
Twitter CEO Elon Musk takes the stand again in his Tesla trial for the third day.
Elon Musk defiantly defends himself in Tesla tweet trial