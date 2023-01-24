Matthew Fawcett to face hometown team with Black Bears

Both puck drops against Providence on Friday and Saturday in Orono are at 7:05 p.m.
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s opponent this weekend is Providence.

Black Bear Matthew Fawcett is from nearby Lincoln, R.I.

Fawcett discussed how growing up in New England shaped him into a college hockey player.

“Rhode Island hockey has grown a lot. I grew up playing for an organization called the Providence Capitals. A couple of those players are on Providence, so it’ll be fun to play against them,” said Fawcett, senior forward.

The Friars are ranked No. 17, yet stand in 5th place in Hockey East.

