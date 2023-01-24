Man wanted for sex crimes arrested after breaking into Maine home

Christopher Hildreth
Christopher Hildreth(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
YORK, Maine (WABI) - A man wanted in connection with what police call a “sex crimes case” in New Hampshire was arrested in York, Maine, Monday morning.

Police went to a home on South Side Road just after 4 a.m. Monday for an abandoned 911 call.

When officers arrived, they found a window to the house had been smashed and then saw a man they identified as Christopher Hildreth in the hallway along with the homeowner.

The homeowner, who is related to Hildreth, was able to safely get out of the house and police said they determined that Hildreth had forced his way into the home.

A short time later, police say Hildreth ran from the home. Police were able to chase him down and arrest him after a brief struggle.

He was charged with being a fugitive from justice and refusing to submit to arrest. As of Tuesday morning, he was awaiting extradition to New Hampshire.

