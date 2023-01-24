Maine Football brings in new offensive coordinator

By Ben Barr and Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new offensive coordinator in Orono.

Steve Cooper comes from his job as quarterbacks coach at Nebraska to draw up Maine’s offense.

Head coach Jordan Stevens said he’s thrilled to welcome Steve Cooper to the University of Maine.

“Steve is a leader and outstanding coach, and I look forward to working with him to develop our players,” said Coach Stevens in a release from the University of Maine.

Cooper will take over an offensive unit that averaged 23.27 points per game this season which placed them 10th in that category in their conference.

The move looks to help the Black Bears in a bounce back season.

Maine’s 2022 campaign ended with a 2-9 record and an 11th place finish in their conference.

