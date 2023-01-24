Maine baseball starts to look toward new season

The Black Bears’ home opener is against UMass Lowell on March 31
By Ben Barr
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Black Bear baseball is back to build another team capable of hosting the America East Tournament.

Maine fell short of a conference title, so the motivation is there as they try to replace key graduated players.

“Unless if you win the College World Series, you’re going to end in a loss. Losing on our home field in the way we did was terrible. I like where our pitching staff is at, which was a big time weak point for us last year. Our offense is going to be able to do a lot of things. We may be more successful this year not in the sense of home run numbers, but we may be more successful in the ability to go and win a close ballgame,” said Nick Derba, head coach.

Maine’s season starts with a series against Pittsburgh in Sarasota, Fla. on Feb. 17.

The Black Bears’ home opener is against UMass Lowell on March 31.

The River Hawks beat Maine in last year’s America East Tournament.

