First responders urge caution among treacherous conditions

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you were out on the roads Monday night, caution was the word to keep in mind.

Roads across Bangor, Brewer and Holden were consistently messy, even as plow trucks made the rounds.

This, after State Police said they responded to more than 60 vehicle slide-offs and crashes on the Maine Turnpike alone Monday.

Locally, the Bangor Fire Department tells us Monday wasn’t too bad for them, but urged staying off the roads unless necessary.

Of course, the conditions won’t be stopping Bangor first responders from their duty.

”We have a plow truck that’s able to come with us,” Bangor Asst. Fire Chief Chandler Corriveau said. “So, if your driveway is not plowed and you have a medical emergency, we’re going to be able to open that up to be able to get where we need to go.

“One thing I would encourage people when the storm is all done, make sure your vents are shoveled out for your furnace, propane heater.”

Some more tips to keep in mind - snow plow trucks have larger blind spots than your vehicle.

Turn slowly to peer around snow banks that obstruct your view.

And of course, follow the rules of the road, including moving over for any kind of flashing lights, including emergency vehicles.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.