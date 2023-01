BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Savings Amphitheater announced Tuesday afternoon another show coming this summer.

Dave Matthews is a South African-born American singer-songwriter musician and actor best known as the lead vocalist songwriter and guitarist for the Dave Matthews Band. (Matthew Straubmuller / CC BY 2.0)

Dave Matthews Band will play at the Bangor venue on Friday, June 16.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 17 at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit waterfrontconcerts.com.

