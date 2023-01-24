Cold Tonight. More Snow Wednesday Night

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will continue to break apart this evening as a weak area of high pressure begins to move into the region. It will be a cold night with lows across far northern areas dropping below 0°. The rest of the region will remain in the single digits and low teens.

Sunshine to start off Wednesday morning before clouds will build back into the region ahead of our next approaching low that will move in late Wednesday and will last into Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the 20s. During the onset of the precipitation, expect all snow with some areas dealing with moderate to heavy snowfall Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Snowfall rates for some areas could top out at over an inch per hour resulting in rapidly accumulating snow and low visibility and difficult travel.

High travel impacts expect Wednesday night into Thursday morning as heavy snowfall will occur and snowfall rates could top out at over an inch per hour. (WABI)

Warm air will push onshore after sunrise Thursday. This will cause areas along south & east of I-95 to change from snow to sleet then to all rain. Communities north & west of I-95 will go from snow to a wintry mix and locations over the far north will stay as snow. The highest snowfall totals will be in the mountains where up to a foot of snowfall will be possible. Totals will taper off quickly as you move towards the coast where an inch or two of snow is likely. For the Bangor area, snowfall totals will range from 6-9″.

Another round of significant snowfall arrives for the region Wednesday night into Thursday. (WABI)

There is A LOT of uncertainty with this low. Snowfall totals will be determined by the track of the low and how far inland the warm air protrudes. A more southerly track would shift the higher snowfall totals farther south. More warm air will result in lower snowfall totals.

Highs on Thursday will be mild with afternoon highs ranging from the upper 20s north to the upper 40s for Downeast areas. Temperatures will come crashing down by Friday with highs in the 20s. This could potentially result in anything wet freezing over quickly. Friday will be dry with mostly sunny skies. Quiet conditions stick around through the weekend.

Watching our next system that looks to arrive late Sunday and will last into Monday morning. As of right now, this looks to be mostly snow.

TONIGHT: Skies clearing with lows ranging from below zero over the County to the mid-teens along the coast. NW wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine in the morning with clouds moving in throughout the day. Highs in the 20s with winds turning out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Snow will arrive after sunset and will be heavy at times overnight.

THURSDAY: Snow for the far north. Elsewhere, snow will change to a mix and eventually rain along the coast. Highs will range from the upper 20s north to the upper 40s Downeast.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 20s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs ranging from the upper 20s to the mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Snow arriving by the afternoon.

MONDAY: Early morning snow showers. Increasing sunshine with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

