American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport

The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance team.(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - An American Airlines flight slid off the runway just after landing at the Portland International Jetport Monday afternoon.

The CRJ-900 aircraft was carrying 59 passengers and four crew members, and none were hurt in the incident.

Flight 5280 had taken off from Philadelphia International Airport at 10:47 a.m., arriving at the Jetport at 12:08 p.m.

“After landing, the nose landing gear of American Eagle flight 5280, operated by PSA Airlines, exited the runway due to snowy conditions,” the airline’s statement says.

Airport Director Paul Bradbury says the nose gear of the aircraft left the paved taxiway, but the main landing gear remained on the pavement. Photos of the plane at the time appear to show the nose landing gear stuck in a snowbank.

Director Bradbury says the passengers were bussed to the terminal, while the runway remained closed for safety reasons until the plane was moved. The runway reopened at 6:30 p.m.

The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance team.

