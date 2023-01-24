After possible Graham Lacher sighting in Gardiner area, volunteers bump up their efforts

Search for Graham Lacher continues
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The search continues for 38-year-old Graham Lacher.

About eight months ago, Lacher walked away from Dorthea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor.

Over time, there have been reported sightings, but nothing that has lead to finding him.

Family and friends have been helping with the search, putting up signs, and hosting events for awareness.

Now, those helpers have a space to work out of.

Penobscot Theatre Company is lending space to the group, for research and other activities.

One focus is on the fact the there is no Silver Alert system on a national level.

Graham’s mother, Tammy Lacher-Scully says they now have to handle those alerts on their own.

Scully said: “If Graham has left the state of Maine, there’s no one looking for him. So we’re trying to get the Silver Alert in the hands of, for now, every major police department along the I-95 corridor, the eastern seaboard, and we’re gonna start at the beginning and go, you know, hopefully we find him before we get all the way to Florida, but we’re gonna pick away at it.”

Another task for volunteers has been making new signs for folks in the communities and even for Graham.

“The signs were not really weatherproof they wouldn’t work here in the winter. We had a volunteer come up with the idea of painting rocks so we’re doing some of that. We are also placing those in a couple of different environments, we’re trying to do those inside the wood line in natural settings, and another volunteer has come up with painted wood desk that we can weatherize and hang from trees,” added Scully.

