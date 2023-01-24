Added snow means boom in business for some local companies

GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - An easier winter has made life difficult for local businesses that depend on it.

“It’s been pretty slow, just because of, you know, unfortunately, we haven’t had any snow, and for us, we like snow. You know, when the snow comes, it really means, you know, for us to get out here and be exciting and have a good time. So, we really enjoy it,” said Bob Deroche, store manager at Glenburn Landscape and Supply Company.

But as the snow starts to fall, it brings with it an avalanche of business.

“But now that the storms are starting to roll in, we are very busy,” said Megan Haller, Glenburn Landscape and Supply Company.

“This is a very exciting time for us. Sales start to pick up for snowblowers as well as just long hours and having to sell a lot of product,” Haller added.

Glenburn Landscape and Supply Company sells equipment for clearing snow at your home or business.

They can also do it for you.

“Living in Maine, you have to do a lot of, you know, snow removal, and it’s great if you have to go to work or something or take care of the dog, and you don’t have time to do it all yourself, you know, you just, they’d come take care of it,” said Bangor resident Scott Cary.

“Being able to help people out whether they’re just got snowed in and don’t have a way to get out of their driveway, it’s very nice for us to be able to help out and give back to people to be able to come out and plow them out and get them out of their driveways and make sure they’re all taken care of, and sometimes that includes salting or sand salting as well,” said Haller.

While December and January up until this week provided less snow than normal, they’re looking to make up for lost time in the coming months.

“I mean, we have a lot more snow left to fall, that’s for sure. You know, January is just really the kickstart, you know, February, March, even into April sometimes you see a little bit of snow,” said Deroche.

