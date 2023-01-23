Wedding show in Hermon helps plan for big day

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Weddings are a day to celebrate the connection of two people, and their lifelong union.

But, what about the other connections that help celebrate that connection?

Over the weekend, the Greater Bangor Area Wedding show helped folks with planning their big day.

From photographers, to bakeries, to DJ’s, folks were able to handle multiple parts of the planning in one spot.

Although many events were put on hold during the pandemic, this expo has held on over the years.

Robin Cameron and her husband run a DJ business, and she says that despite the pandemic conditions of the early 2020s, people still had weddings to plan.

“We actually came here during the pandemic as well, which is set up a little differently, where they only allowed so many brides to go through so that we did not exceed the 50 people limit at that time. Now that is no longer in place. We have a great experience here the brides come with their fiances, it’s been great. It’s been a great turnout.”

But, pandemic or no pandemic, Cameron says these shows are a great help.

“We only do two wedding shows a year for the last four years and we do the Augusta show and the show here. And we’re able to get enough business for the year and it’s been that way even during COVID. So the shows here have been very good to us as vendors.”

But, now that things have settled a bid, and COVID restrictions have lightened up, the mood of the shows has certainly changed.

“It feels wonderful not to have to wear a mask and it’s great to see people out and about and just being more excited about about their upcoming weddings and just to see feel the happiness, it’s great.”

