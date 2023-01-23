Wedding show in Hermon helps plan for big day

From photographers, to bakeries, to DJ’s, folks were able to handle multiple parts of the planning in one spot.
Greater Bangor Wedding Expo
Greater Bangor Wedding Expo(WABI)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Weddings are a day to celebrate the connection of two people, and their lifelong union.

But, what about the other connections that help celebrate that connection?

Over the weekend, the Greater Bangor Area Wedding show helped folks with planning their big day.

From photographers, to bakeries, to DJ’s, folks were able to handle multiple parts of the planning in one spot.

Although many events were put on hold during the pandemic, this expo has held on over the years.

Robin Cameron and her husband run a DJ business, and she says that despite the pandemic conditions of the early 2020s, people still had weddings to plan.

“We actually came here during the pandemic as well, which is set up a little differently, where they only allowed so many brides to go through so that we did not exceed the 50 people limit at that time. Now that is no longer in place. We have a great experience here the brides come with their fiances, it’s been great. It’s been a great turnout.”

But, pandemic or no pandemic, Cameron says these shows are a great help.

“We only do two wedding shows a year for the last four years and we do the Augusta show and the show here. And we’re able to get enough business for the year and it’s been that way even during COVID. So the shows here have been very good to us as vendors.”

But, now that things have settled a bid, and COVID restrictions have lightened up, the mood of the shows has certainly changed.

“It feels wonderful not to have to wear a mask and it’s great to see people out and about and just being more excited about about their upcoming weddings and just to see feel the happiness, it’s great.”

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail
active police situation in Bangor
Man, woman dead after domestic incident in Bangor
Remaining $850 Inflation Relief Checks mailed out

Latest News

Track of the low has shifted farther south moving the highest swath of snowfall closer to the...
Moderate to heavy snow moves in tonight and mixes with rain along the immediate coast.
State offices closed Monday due to storm
Penquis Winter Carnival
Penquis Winter Carnival provides warmth & family fun
Moderate to heavy snow moves in tonight and mixes with rain along the immediate coast.