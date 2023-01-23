Snow, Heavy at Times Today, Some Mix Along The Coast

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Strengthening low pressure will move through the Gulf of Maine towards the western edge of Nova Scotia today. This will bring us snow, heavy at times today, especially over the southern half of the state. The snow will mix with sleet and rain at times along the immediate coast. As the storm moves through the Gulf of Maine, the pressure gradient over the state will tighten resulting in a gusty northerly wind today that could gust to 30-40 MPH at times. This will result in areas of blowing snow at times which will contribute to already difficult travel conditions. Also, the snow will be a bit wetter near the coast and so the weight of the snow on tree limbs and power lines combined with the gusty winds could lead to some scattered power outages too. Temperatures today will top off in the upper 20s to low 30s, warmest along the coast. Snow will gradually taper off from northwest to southeast across the state this evening and early tonight. By the time the snow tapers off, we’ll see 6″-10″ for much of the state from Lincoln southward. However, there will be a band of heavier snows of 8″-12″ likely for Interior Downeast, the Greater Bangor area and down through the Capital Region. Lesser amounts of snow expected as you head north of Lincoln with little to no snow expected across the far north. Any lingering snow or snow showers will wind down early tonight followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the night. Overnight lows will drop back to the upper teens to mid-20s.

A cold front is forecast to cross the state during the day Tuesday. This will bring us some cloudiness and the chance for a few scattered snow showers especially from late morning through the afternoon. Temperatures will be above average Tuesday with highs in the 30s to near 40°. Much colder air will move in behind the front for Wednesday. High pressure will give us bright start to the day Wednesday followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon as our next storm approaches. Temperatures on Wednesday will only reach the teens to near 20° north and low to mid-20s elsewhere. Low pressure is forecast to cross the state during the day Thursday. This will bring us moderate to possibly heavy snow Wednesday night. Warmer air is forecast to move into the state which will cause the snow to transition to mix and rain first along the coast late Wednesday night then further inland Thursday morning. The heaviest precipitation looks to fall Wednesday night and Thursday morning before tapering to showers for the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will reach the 30s to low 40s. Drier weather returns for the end of the week with sunshine and highs in the 20s to around 30° Friday.

Today: Snow, heavy at times. Snow will mix with sleet and rain along the immediate coast. Highs between 27°-34°. North wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible.

Tonight: Lingering snow and snow showers ending early then partly to mostly cloudy. Lows between 17°-24°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Highs between 31°-39°. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny during the morning then increasing clouds during the afternoon. Snow at night. Much colder with highs in the mid-teens to near 20° north and low to mid-20s closer to the coast.

Thursday: Snow and mixed precipitation across the north, mix and rain for inland locales, rain along the coast. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s, warmest along the coast.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s to around 30°.

