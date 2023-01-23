Snow Coming To An End This Evening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A band of moderate to heavy snow continues to fall along, south & east of I-95. That band will begin to move offshore this evening moving into Downeast areas. Snow should clear out of the Bangor region after 7 PM with snow exiting the state by 10 PM. Additional snowfall totals will range from about an inch just north & west of I-95 to pockets up to 4″ closer to the coast.

Additional snowfall this evening will be greatest along the coast where up to 2-4" of snow will be possible. (WABI)

The rest of the night will have some partial clearing and lows that will range from 15-25°. It will remain breezy overnight with northwest winds gusting up to 30 mph. This will continue to produce areas of blowing snow into early Tuesday morning.

By Tuesday, it will still be breezy as westerly winds will gust up to 25 mph. With the fresh snowpack, this will continue to produce some blowing snow. Expect a mixture of sun & clouds with a few light snow showers across the far north. Highs will range from just below freezing over the north to the upper 30s closer to the coast. Be prepared for a cold night Tuesday and into early Wednesday as lows will drop down into the single digits and teens.

Clouds will build back into the region on Wednesday ahead of our next approaching low that will move in late Wednesday and will last into Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the 20s. During the onset of the precipitation, expect all snow with some areas dealing with moderate to heavy snowfall into the early morning hours on Thursday. Warm air will push in on the backside of the low after sunrise Thursday. This will cause areas along south & east of I-95 to change from snow to sleet then to all rain. Communities north & west of I-95 will go from snow to a wintry mix and locations over the far north will stay as snow.

By Wednesday night snow will spread across the region and will change to a wintry mix for some or all rain for others throughout the day on Thursday. (WABI)

The highest snowfall totals will be in the mountains where up to a foot of snowfall will be possible. Totals will taper off quickly as you move towards the coast where an inch or two of snow is likely.

Expected snowfall Wednesday night into Thursday. Totals closer to the coast could be washed away by rain. (WABI)

Highs on Thursday will be mild with afternoon highs ranging from the mid 30s to the mid 40s. Temperatures will come crashing down by Friday with highs in the 20s. This could potentially result in anything wet freezing over quickly. Friday will be dry with mostly sunny skies. Quiet conditions stick around through the weekend.

Watching our next system that looks to arrive late Sunday and will last into Monday. As of right now, this looks to be mostly snow.

TONIGHT: Snow tapering off. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the teens & 20s. Breezy NW wind gusting up to 30 mph will produce areas of blowing snow.

TUESDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 30s. Breezy westerly wind will gust up to 25 mph. This will produce areas of blowing snow and will also make conditions FEEL colder.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with snow arriving after sunset. Highs in the 20s.

THURSDAY: Snow for the far north. Elsewhere, snow will change to a mix and eventually all rain. Highs will range from the mid 30s to the mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 20s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs ranging from the upper 20s to the mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Snow arriving later in the night.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.