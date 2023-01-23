Phil Faulkner passes away

DYER BROOK, Maine (WABI) - A Maine basketball legend has passed away.

Longtime coach, official, athletic administrator (WABI/WAGM)

Phil Faulkner embarked on a decades-long coaching career after winning two state titles as a player for Bridgewater.

He started coaching at Island Falls before going to Katahdin, Hodgdon, and Southern Aroostook.

Faulkner also coached golf with Southern Aroostook and officiated soccer and softball.

He was on WHOU radio broadcasts.

Faulkner is in the UMPI and Maine Basketball Halls of Fame, plus the Maine State Legends Hall of Honors.

He was 84.

