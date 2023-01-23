Phil Faulkner passes away

Longtime coach, official, athletic administrator
By Ben Barr
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYER BROOK, Maine (WABI) - A Maine basketball legend has passed away.

Longtime coach, official, athletic administrator
Longtime coach, official, athletic administrator(WABI/WAGM)

Phil Faulkner embarked on a decades-long coaching career after winning two state titles as a player for Bridgewater.

He started coaching at Island Falls before going to Katahdin, Hodgdon, and Southern Aroostook.

Faulkner also coached golf with Southern Aroostook and officiated soccer and softball.

He was on WHOU radio broadcasts.

Faulkner is in the UMPI and Maine Basketball Halls of Fame, plus the Maine State Legends Hall of Honors.

He was 84.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail
active police situation in Bangor
Man, woman dead after domestic incident in Bangor
Allen Cole, Jr., 74, of Bradford, was out with his dog around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon on...
Maine Game Wardens recover body of ice fisherman from Seboeis Lake
Maine Savings Amphitheater adds 2 shows to summer lineup

Latest News

The 18th annual derby is the latest edition of the event that features the highest purse in Maine
Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby returns
She’s this season’s Gatorade Maine Girls Cross Country Player of the Year after winning it last...
Orono’s Ruth White wins Gatorade Award
Maine Maritime to add wrestling to varsity sports roster
Maine Maritime to add wrestling to varsity sports roster
UMaine Womens basketball fall to Vermont
UMaine Womens basketball fall to Vermont