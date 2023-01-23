Orono’s Ruth White wins Gatorade Award

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Orono’s Ruth White has racked up a ton of honors after just her junior cross country season.

She’s this season’s Gatorade Maine Girls Cross Country Player of the Year after winning it last year too (WABI)

That goes hand-in-hand with her repeat as Class C State Champion individually and as a team with the Red Riots.

The award “recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.”

White is now a finalist for the Gatorade’s national cross country award.

