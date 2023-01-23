Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby returns

The 18th annual derby is the latest edition of the event that features the highest purse in Maine
ST. AGATHA, Maine (WABI) - The Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby is coming up on Saturday and Sunday.

The 18th annual derby is the latest edition of the event that features the highest purse in Maine.

Derby Chairman Paul Bernier said this year’s event will be something special with what’s at stake.

“We got people from all over New England coming up. I got a crew from North Carolina. It’s an incentive. The cash purse this year is $22,000,” said Bernier.

Opening ceremonies will be on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Lake View Restaurant in St. Agatha.

A virtual award ceremony will be held on Mon. Jan. 30 on the derby’s Facebook page and website.

