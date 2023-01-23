Former Brewer mayor voted party chair for Maine Democratic Party

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A former mayor from Brewer is the new party chair for the Maine Democratic Party.

Bev Uhlenhake was unanimously voted to the position on Sunday.

Uhlenhake has previously served as Party Vice Chair and Chair of the Party’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.

She previously served on the Brewer City Council, including two terms as mayor.

Julian Rogers of Ogunquit was voted in as vice chair of the Maine Democratic Party.

