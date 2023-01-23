Family of man killed on Bangor exit ramp looking for 2 people who helped that night

Ryan Hersey, 28, was killed at an exit ramp off Interstate 95 in Bangor in December 2022.
Ryan Hersey, 28, was killed at an exit ramp off Interstate 95 in Bangor in December 2022.(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The family of the Enfield man killed at an exit ramp off Interstate 95 in Bangor in December is looking for two people who were there that night.

According to State Police, 28-year-old Ryan Hersey ran out of gas then began walking to Union Street when he was hit by a car.

The driver immediately called 9-1-1.

Hersey was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center where he died.

Hersey’s grandmother, Sharon Jackson, is hoping to find the people who stopped to help that night.

She says tells us she has spoken with one woman who was there with Hersey after he was hit.

She tells Jackson there was another man and woman there, too.

The three of them covered Hersey with a blanket and a jacket and held his wallet.

The woman told Jackson she stopped because she didn’t want him to be alone.

She told Jackson he wasn’t moving or responsive but believes she was there when he took his last few breaths.

Jackson and her family are looking for the other people who were there.

”It has given us a lot of comfort knowing that somebody cared enough to kneel with him, rub his back talk to him. And what she said was, even though she doesn’t know if he actually heard her not, her hope was that he did to provide him some comfort. The woman and the man they would there before she got there. Did they see any movement? Did he move? Did they speak to him or, or any of that? That would provide even more comfort?” said Jackson.

Jackson says Hersey was happy go-lucky, full of joy and the life of all of their family events.

She says this has been a devastating time for their family.

If anyone knows the people who were there or any other information about the accident, she is urging them to contact her by email at srjack9@gmail.com or call 207-890-7258.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail
active police situation in Bangor
Man, woman dead after domestic incident in Bangor
Allen Cole, Jr., 74, of Bradford, was out with his dog around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon on...
Maine Game Wardens recover body of ice fisherman from Seboeis Lake
Maine Savings Amphitheater adds 2 shows to summer lineup

Latest News

Snow plows clear the runway at Bangor International Airport
Bangor International Airport crew work diligently to keep runway clear
Bev Uhlenhake
Former Brewer mayor voted party chair for Maine Democratic Party
Feds deny emergency call to slow ships, ease whale strikes
Crews clear snow off cars at Stanley Subaru in Trenton
For car dealerships, winter storms mean extra work