Family of man killed on Bangor exit ramp looking for 2 people who helped that night

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The family of the Enfield man killed at an exit ramp off Interstate 95 in Bangor in December is looking for two people who were there that night.

According to State Police, 28-year-old Ryan Hersey ran out of gas then began walking to Union Street when he was hit by a car.

The driver immediately called 9-1-1.

Hersey was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center where he died.

Hersey’s grandmother, Sharon Jackson, is hoping to find the people who stopped to help that night.

She says tells us she has spoken with one woman who was there with Hersey after he was hit.

She tells Jackson there was another man and woman there, too.

The three of them covered Hersey with a blanket and a jacket and held his wallet.

The woman told Jackson she stopped because she didn’t want him to be alone.

She told Jackson he wasn’t moving or responsive but believes she was there when he took his last few breaths.

Jackson and her family are looking for the other people who were there.

”It has given us a lot of comfort knowing that somebody cared enough to kneel with him, rub his back talk to him. And what she said was, even though she doesn’t know if he actually heard her not, her hope was that he did to provide him some comfort. The woman and the man they would there before she got there. Did they see any movement? Did he move? Did they speak to him or, or any of that? That would provide even more comfort?” said Jackson.

Jackson says Hersey was happy go-lucky, full of joy and the life of all of their family events.

She says this has been a devastating time for their family.

If anyone knows the people who were there or any other information about the accident, she is urging them to contact her by email at srjack9@gmail.com or call 207-890-7258.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.