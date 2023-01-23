Downtown Bangor parking ban in effect this week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There will be a Downtown Parking Ban in effect in Bangor from Monday night until Friday morning.

Vehicles may not be parked on city streets in the Downtown Parking Management District between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Vehicles left on the street during a parking ban may be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

For more information, visit: https://www.bangormaine.gov/parking

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.