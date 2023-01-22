Woman dies after fatal snowmobile crash in Oxford County

MEXICO, Maine (WABI) - A woman is dead as a result of a snowmobile crash in Oxford County Saturday afternoon.

Wardens say Dorothy McPherson, 46, of Mexico was riding alone on a trail in Andover and appeared to miss a ramp onto the Ellis River Bridge before crashing into a tree.

There were no witnesses to the crash, and she was found by another snowmobiler around 12:30 p.m., who immediately called 911.

McPherson was wearing a helmet.

She was airlifted to a Portland hospital where she died.

The crash remains under investigation.

