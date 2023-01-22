Woman dies after fatal snowmobile crash in Oxford County
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 3:25 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEXICO, Maine (WABI) - A woman is dead as a result of a snowmobile crash in Oxford County Saturday afternoon.
Wardens say Dorothy McPherson, 46, of Mexico was riding alone on a trail in Andover and appeared to miss a ramp onto the Ellis River Bridge before crashing into a tree.
There were no witnesses to the crash, and she was found by another snowmobiler around 12:30 p.m., who immediately called 911.
McPherson was wearing a helmet.
She was airlifted to a Portland hospital where she died.
The crash remains under investigation.
