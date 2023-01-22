UMaine PD searching for stolen campus bear statue

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 6:11 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine Police Department is on the hunt for a stolen bear statue from campus.

The department posting these photos to their Facebook page just in the last week.

We’re told they’re investigating two incidents that happened last fall.

The first incident on November 20th happened just after midnight.

Police say four men were seen on video destroying a sign worth 4-thousand dollars in front of the Buchanan Alumni House on campus.

In the second incident, reported on November 23rd, police say a copper bear statue valued at 8-thousand dollars was stolen from Buchanan Alumni House.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call UMaine P-D at 581-4040.

