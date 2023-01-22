State offices closed Monday due to storm

Power outages, slippery roads and dangerous conditions expected
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Severe weather Sunday night into Monday is prompting Governor Mills to close all state offices Monday.

“With this incoming storm expected to make driving conditions difficult, I am closing state offices tomorrow [Monday{,” says Mills. “I urge Maine people to avoid driving during the storm, if possible. If you must drive, give yourself extra time and give our plow drivers and emergency first responders plenty of room as they work to keep us safe.”

