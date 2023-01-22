Penquis Winter Carnival provides warmth & family fun

Penquis Winter Carnival
Penquis Winter Carnival(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - The upcoming storm didn’t stop this winter carnival Sunday!

Hosted at the Skehan Rec Center in Hampden, Penquis, alongside Maine Families and Prevention Council, provided a warm place to have some great family fun!

Families with children under five were invited to participate in winter-themed indoor activities. Games, face painting, snacks, crafts, and even a decorated tent were available in the gym for the kids to take full advantage of. There was also a chance to enter into a book raffle.

All food for the event was donated by the Town of Hampden.

The hosting organizations are all geared towards making the parenting process easier, for adults and children alike. Maine Families is an organization that provides free in-home childcare and pregnancy assistance all around the state -- whether it be for another helping hand or just reliable advice. Penquis Prevention Council also provides parenting classes and professional trainings aimed to educate, empower, and connect parents to their children.

