Man arrested after police chase, attempted kidnapping in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A man out on bail on multiple charges, including domestic violence assault, is back in custody after police say he tried to kidnap a woman and leading them on a chase.

Brian Charette, 43, is charged with two counts of kidnapping, eluding an officer, among additional charges.

Waterville police say they attempted to stop Charette around 11:30 p.m. Friday on Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville, after an officer was flagged down by a woman in the car frantically waving her hands in what appeared to be a gesture for help.

Charette sped off creating a pursuit with police on Interstate 95, following him into Fairfield and then Oakland.

Police put down spike matts, but Charette continued to drive on the tires until turning onto a side road in Oakland and running from police.

With the help of a police K9, Charette was taken into custody.

Interim Chief Bonney praised the professionalism of the officers involved in this chase as well as the coordination between the Waterville Police Department, Oakland Police Department and the Maine State Police who arrived to assist.

“These types of pursuits are incredibly dangerous, however are sometimes necessary to ensure the safety of potential victims. The dangers are mitigated by the training and professionalism exhibited by the officers as well as the coordination between mutual aid departments.”

