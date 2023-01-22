Clouds increase today, then moderate to heavy snow moves in tonight and mixes with rain along the coast.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today high pressure slips off to our south and east, this will allow cloud cover to filter in from the southwest as our storm system approaches. For the majority of our day we remain dry with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the south but then turn northeasterly at around 5-15 MPH. High temperatures today reach the upper 20′s to upper 30′s along the coast. Tonight, the low will push off the mid-Atlantic coast and begin to track northeastward. This will bring in widespread moderate to heavy snowfall inland with snow mixing with rain along the coast. The low looks to be just off of Cape Cod by Monday morning and will continue to push northeastward across the Gulf of Maine into western Nova Scotia. Snow persists overnight tonight and into Monday. The heaviest snowfall looks to occur during the early morning hours Monday, then we will start to see snow taper off through the afternoon and evening. The morning commute tomorrow will be impacted so take your time on the roads and be cautious. In addition to moderate to heavy snowfall, winds will be breezy, with gusts up to 35 mph. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is issued for Monday. Snowfall totals look to be less than 2″ along the coast, where snow will be mixing with rain. Then just inland from the coastline and just south of Bangor look to range around 2-4″. With a more southerly track and drier air working into northern Maine, Rangely to Greenville to Millinocket and northward will also see 2-4″. Highest snowfall totals look to be across the interior DownEast, from Bangor toTopsfield and northward could see 4-8+”.

Tuesday high pressure builds in and we dry out with partly to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures reach the low to mid-30′s. Wednesday we’ll see increasing clouds as another low-pressure system approaches from the Ohio River Valley and pushes into New England late Wednesday into Thursday. This will bring in moderate to heavy snow at first and then a change over to rain from south to north by Thursday afternoon. We’ll continue to monitor this storm and provide you with the latest update as more data becomes available.

We look to dry out and see sunshine return for Friday, with highs reaching the mid to upper 20′s to lower 30′s.

TODAY: Clouds increase, high temperatures reach between 28-38. Winds will be southerly becoming northeasterly at around 5-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Moderate to heavy Snow moves inland tonight with snow mixing with rain along the coast. Low temperatures drop between 22-31, winds will be northeasterly at around 5-15 MPH.

MONDAY FIRST ALERT: Snow inland with rain/snow mix along the coast. Highs reach the mid to upper 30s and low 40s. Winds will be southerly becoming northeasterly gusting up to 35 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs reaching the upper 20′s to mid 30′s. Winds will be out of the WNW at around 10-20 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, snow moves in late Wednesday night, and it is forecasted to change over to wintry mix and rain along the coast. Highs reach the 20′s and 30′s.

THURSDAY: Snow inland changes over to wintry mix and rain through the afternoon. highs reach the upper 20′s and low to mid 30′s.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies, highs reach the mid to upper 20′s and lower 30′s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.