Old Town hosts Fire and Ice Celebration

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Old Town held it’s first ever Fire and Ice Celebration to raise money for different groups in the community and to remember the ice storm of ‘98.

“Saw that as an opportunity to get people together in town in the middle of January have some fun, some food and fire. And hang out and have a good time,” said Director of Economic & Community Development in Old Town E.J. Roach.

Whether donating money for heating assistance, giving back to project graduation or taking part in the chili cook off for Old Town Little League the community was out to support one another.

“Little league is in enriched in Old Town. It’s been around for several years. I grew up grew up through the Old Town Little League program. My two boys are playing in the little league program, and it just brings hometown baseball to Old Town,” said President of Old Town Little League Scott Wilcox.

“It’s very important because you get to learn life lessons like how to work as a team,” said Little League player Alex Gelo.

The teamwork demonstrated by the little league is reflected by others in town.

As volunteers worked through the cold to make the day possible.

“Yeah, the local groups and the ability for them to pull together and come and help the city and downtown Old Town with an event like this is great. The volunteer support has been excellent and it just gives us an opportunity to come together celebrate what Old Town has to offer and spend the day hanging out having some hot chocolate standing by the fire and watching ice carvers. So it’s a great event all around,” Roach said.

“It’s the whole reason why our club exists. All of us have very busy lives, either as business people in the community or just people who live near in or near the community. And we want to give back,” said Corina Larsen with the Rotary Club of Old Town.

Organizers noted that they are aiming for this to be a tradition that carries on in the future.

