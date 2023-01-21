MaineDOT considering expanded public transit from Bangor to Portland

(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation is considering new public transit methods between Bangor and Portland.

MaineDOT is studying the demand and viability for passenger rail and inter-city bus service.

Proposed additions to Amtrak’s Downeaster rail line, which runs from Brunswick to Boston, could include Bangor, Waterville, Augusta and Lewiston.

Early cost estimates ranged from $400 million to $900 million for the train line expansion, and up to $2 million for four long-distance coach buses.

This follows previous pitches to expand the Downeaster’s service to Bangor, as well as Rockland.

MaineDOT will post the draft study on its website next week, and will take public comment on it for 30 days.

