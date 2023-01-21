Maine China Network hosts parade in Bangor Mall to ring in Lunar New Year

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Mall was ‘hopping’ on Saturday, thanks to the Lunar New Year parade!

The event featured the crowd parading around the mall to ring in the Year of the Rabbit (with live rabbits in tow!), alongside performances of Chinese songs and crafts for children.

Maine China Network hosted the event, with co-sponsoring from Bangor Chinese School, Realty of Maine, Creative Arts Center, and more.

One of the main focuses of Maine China Network is to bring together the two seemingly distant places of China and Maine and emphasize their shared connections. This includes fostering intercultural relationships between local businesses, academics, and the community as a whole.

”We all come from somewhere. Every place we come from needs to be recognized and celebrated,” says Maine China Network president Roger Gilmartin. “To what is a human beyond their history, their ancestry, their present, and their future? That to me is a continuum, we can’t ignore any one part of it. So that’s why we celebrate.”

In Chinese culture, each lunar year represents an animal from the zodiac. 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit -- signifying hope, happiness, and peace for all this year.

The Lunar New Year is typically celebrated for two weeks in China. Local festivities will continue Sunday, the day of the lunar new year, with a traditional Chinese celebration at Husson University.

For more information on Maine China Network, visit their Facebook page.

