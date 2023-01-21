Food AND Medicine holds annual meeting, discusses what’s to come

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Food AND Medicine, a nonprofit organization in Brewer, held their annual meeting Saturday.

The meeting is both a celebration of the previous year, and a look at what’s to come for the group in their 21st year.

Food AND Medicine, or FAM for short, works throughout the region to bring assistance to low-income and working class Mainers.

One of their more recent projects includes their Solidarity Harvest, where they packed 1,600 boxes full of food for families across the state during the Thanksgiving holiday.

”Our goal is, in the richest country in the world, people should have to choose between food and medicine, or basic necessities,” said FAM Director Jack McKay. “So we’re going to be working on how we can achieve that mission.”

For more information on Food AND Medicine, or to get involved, you can find them on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.