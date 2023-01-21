Beautiful weather this weekend, but more snow moves in late Sunday and through the day on Monday.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A nice ridge of high pressure builds in for today and into Sunday. Today, we’ll see mostly sunny skies DownEast with partly sunny skies and more clouds further north. High temperatures reach the upper 20′s and lower 30′s. High pressure continues to build into New England tonight leaving us with mostly clear skies and calm winds. This allows our overnight low temperatures to drop into the single digits inland, and into the teens along the coast.

Sunday, we start off with mostly sunny skies, but high pressure departs to the east as a low-pressure system will work its way into the region. Models are starting to come to an agreement on the track of this system. The low forms off the southeast coastline and moves northeastward towards the Cape and from there continues northeastward across the Gulf of Maine into Nova Scotia. Precipitation looks to start late Sunday night and will begin to taper off Monday evening. The precipitation type and amounts are highly dependent on the track of this system and any wiggle north or south will greatly impact snow totals. A more northerly track would bring the heaviest snow north of Bangor while a more southerly track would bring the heaviest snow to the interior Downeast. At the moment, snowfall totals look to be less than 2″ along the coast, just inland from the coastline and just south of Bangor look to range around 2-4″ and from Bangor northward toward towards the Rangeley, Greenville, Millinocket, line could see 4-8+”. In conjunction with the snowfall, we could be seeing some gusty winds. Winds will initially be out of the south before shifting out of the NNW with gusts that could reach up to 35 mph. As of now, a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Monday.

We get a break in the action for Tuesday as high pressure will build in briefly leaving us with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures reaching the upper 20′s and lower 30′s. Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday as another low-pressure system sets its sights on the region. Right now, all snow is expected away from the coast Wednesday night through the first half of Thursday before changing into a wintry mix by the afternoon. Along the coast, initially snow will fall before changing to a wintry mix and eventually all rain. Highest snowfall totals expected in the Mountains.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies, high temperature reach between 28-33. Winds will be out of the north at around 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies, low temperatures drop between 0-10 inland, and into the teens along the coast.

SUNDAY: Clouds increase, high temperatures reach between 28-39. Snow moves in late Sunday night and continues into Monday.

MONDAY FIRST ALERT: Snow inland with rain/snow mix along the coast. Highs reach the mid to upper 30s and low 40s. Winds will be southerly becoming northwesterly gusting up to 35 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs reaching the upper 20′s to mid 30′s. Winds will be out of the WNW at around 10-20 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, snow moves in Wednesday evening, and it is forecasted to change over to wintry mix and rain along the coast. Highs reach the 20′s and 30′s.

THURSDAY: Snow inland changes over to wintry mix and rain through the afternoon. highs reach the upper 20′s and low to mid 30′s.

