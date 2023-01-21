Aroostook County man charged with drug trafficking

EAGLE LAKE, Maine (WABI) - An Aroostook County man is in custody and is facing a drug charge after police executed two search warrants at his home earlier this month.

Kyle Robertson 45, of Eagle Lake was arrested on January 15th and charged with unlawful drug trafficking.

Earlier this month police were granted a search warrant for Roberton’s home on Gilmore Brook Road in Eagle Lake after recent burglary and theft investigations throughout the Saint John Valley, in which Robertson was developed as a suspect.

During the search of the home, police found a large amount of Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Robertson was taken to Aroostook County Jail.

