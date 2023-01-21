Aroostook County man charged with drug trafficking

File - police lights
File - police lights(Atlanta News First)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 5:09 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE LAKE, Maine (WABI) - An Aroostook County man is in custody and is facing a drug charge after police executed two search warrants at his home earlier this month.

Kyle Robertson 45, of Eagle Lake was arrested on January 15th and charged with unlawful drug trafficking.

Earlier this month police were granted a search warrant for Roberton’s home on Gilmore Brook Road in Eagle Lake after recent burglary and theft investigations throughout the Saint John Valley, in which Robertson was developed as a suspect.

During the search of the home, police found a large amount of Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Robertson was taken to Aroostook County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail
active police situation in Bangor
Man, woman dead after domestic incident in Bangor
Remaining $850 Inflation Relief Checks mailed out

Latest News

MaineDOT considering expanded public transit from Bangor to Portland
Quiet Weekend, Snow By Monday
Staff can send out alerts with just three presses of their new security ID badges, or trigger a...
Bangor Schools unveil new security badge alert system
Buyers going to great lengths
Home sales drop in Maine as prices rise