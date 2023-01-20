Winter has arrived and it's important to remember to take it easy when shoveling

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Death, taxes, and shoveling snow in January in Maine.

Some things can’t be avoided.

Snow overnight carried into Friday afternoon for a lot of the state.

In Bangor, Jeanne Paradis was out clearing her driveway earlier Friday.

She told TV5 when it comes to shoveling duties, it could have been a lot worse.

“Oh, this is nice and light and fluffy, easy to move. The other stuff was brutal. That was a workout. I enjoy it actually. It’s a good workout. Gets you outside, and, you know, work up and sweat and go in and I can take the rest off the afternoon,” said Jeanne Paradis, Bangor resident.

When taking on your own driveway, it’s important you don’t overdo it.

Take breaks when needed, especially when you get to the end of the driveway where you have to contend with the heavy stuff left behind by plows.

