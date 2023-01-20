Snow This Morning, Tapering This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will pass to our south today. This will bring us a snowy Friday with the steadiest snow falling this morning then lightening up and tapering to scattered snow showers this afternoon. Temperatures won’t move much today with highs in the mid-20s to low 30s this afternoon. By late this afternoon, accumulations will range from 6″-10″ across areas south of the Capital Region; 4″-8″ for the Western Mountains through the Capital Region into Greater Bangor area and Coastal Downeast locales; 2″-4″ for areas north of Bangor up to Greenville and Millinocket; little to no snow across the far north. Most areas will be on the lower to middle end of their respective snowfall ranges. Any lingering snow showers will move out this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Overnight lows will be colder with temperatures dropping to the teens to near 20°.

Drier weather returns as we head into the weekend. High pressure builds in for Saturday bringing us a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid-20s to low 30s. Sunday looks good too but will feature more clouds as high pressure slides to our east. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds Sunday with highs climbing to the 30s for most spots. A more significant storm is forecast to impact our area Sunday Night into Monday as strengthening low pressure moves from the Mid-Atlantic Region northeastward through the Gulf of Maine. The exact track of the storm will determine precipitation types. Right now it looks like snow for the northern half of the state, snow and mixed precipitation for inland locales then mixed precipitation and rain for coastal areas. Strong, gusty winds will be possible with this system as well. Still some uncertainty with regard to speed and track of the system so stay tuned for updates as we get closer. Looks like we’ll get a brief break between storms on Tuesday with another storm bringing the potential for snow and mix later Wednesday through Thursday.

Today: Snow likely. Steadiest during the morning then tapering snow showers during the afternoon. Highs between 24°-33°. North/northeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Lingering snow showers ending early then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows between 10°-20°. North wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Morning sunshine then increasing clouds during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Monday: FIRST ALERT. Snow and mix likely inland, mix and rain likely along the coast. Breezy. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.