Quiet Conditions For The Weekend Before Our Next Storm Monday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure continues to move off into the Atlantic. Scattered snow showers will continue across the region until 8 PM. Very little additional snowfall is expected. Partly to mostly cloudy skies should be expected for the rest of the night with lows that will range from 10-20°. Northerly winds at 5-15 mph.

Brighter and drier conditions expected for the first half of the weekend as high pressure builds in. Mostly sunny skies for Saturday with afternoon highs that will be mostly below freezing. By Sunday, clouds will move into the region ahead of our next approaching storm. Highs will reach the low to mid 30s.

Our active weather pattern will continue into next week. Watching another low-pressure system for Sunday night into Monday. This storm will be highly track dependent as a more northerly track will mean a warmer/rain event where a southerly track will mean a colder/snow event. As it stands right now, it looks like a more southerly track will be favored. This would mean areas away from the coast would see wet heavy snow. Snowfall totals look to be the highest for areas from the Foothills towards I-95. Communities along the coast would have a mix of rain and snow.

Another storm system will bring us accumulating snow on Monday. Highest totals will be from the Foothills towards I-95. (WABI)

Strong winds will also accompany the precipitation. Winds will initially be out of the south before shifting out of the NNW with gusts that could reach up to 35 mph. As of now, a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Monday.

Conditions will improve by Tuesday with a breeze in the morning followed by afternoon sunshine and highs near freezing.

There will be more active weather by Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday as another low-pressure system sets its sights on the region. Right now, all snow is expected away from the coast Wednesday night through the first half of Thursday before changing into a wintry mix by the afternoon. Along the coast, initially snow will fall before changing to a wintry mix and eventually all rain. Highest snowfall totals expected in the Mountains.

TONIGHT: Light snow showers ending with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows ranging from 10-20° with a northerly wind at 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 20s and low 30s. NNW wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 30s.

MONDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Snow inland with a rain/snow mixture along the coast. Highs in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s. Southerly winds will shift out of the northwest gusting up to 35 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a breezy northwest wind in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow spreading across the region during the afternoon. Highs on either side of freezing. Snow along the coast will change to a wintry mix.

THURSDAY: Snow for inland areas that will change to a wintry mix by the afternoon. For the coast, Wintry mix in the morning changing to rain. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

