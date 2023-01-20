Maine Savings Amphitheater adds 2 shows to summer lineup

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Savings Amphitheater announced Friday morning two shows coming this summer.

KIDZ BOP is bringing their “Never Stops” tour to the Bangor venue on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Pantera along with Lamb of God with also be preforming in Bangor on Thursday, Sept 7, 2023.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit waterfrontconcerts.com.

