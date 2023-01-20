Maine girl, 6, gets special license to own a unicorn

LAMOINE, Maine (WABI) - A five-year-old girl from Lamoine with a vivid imagination is getting involved in local government in a unique way.

Brielle Hamor has been granted an official license from the town to own a unicorn - if she can find one.

She got the idea after seeing a news story about a girl in California who was granted a ‘unicorn license.’

Brielle wrote a letter to the select board to ask permission, and for an application.

One selects board member saw the word “unicorn” on their agenda and thought it was a typo.

It certainly was not.

Thursday night, the board unanimously approved her application.

We are most happy to report that Lamoine's Select Board has granted a permit to 5-year old Brielle Hamor to have a... Posted by Town of Lamoine, Maine on Thursday, January 19, 2023

As you can see, they provided some unicorn décor for the occasion and handcrafted her a unicorn.

Brielle’s search for a unicorn has officially begun, but she does have some advice for other kids who may want one, too.

“You need to have a rainbow shelter for them to sleep in. You need to have lots of rainbows and fruit for them to eat, and you need to take them on walks like normal pets,” she said.

“We’re just really fortunate that we live where we do and that the hands that the letter went to were Stu’s. That’s where this came from,” said Brielle’s mom, Taylor.

“Everybody just loved this whole story, and I think we all want a unicorn,” said Jo Cooper of the town of Lamoine. “It’s important to let your local officials know. They’re there for you. Ask them questions. It does not matter what your age is. I hope that this will encourage people.”

The Stu her mother refers to is Stu Marckoon, Lamoine’s Administrative Assistant to the Select Board and interim animal control officer.

As far as we know, Lamoine is the first town in Maine to grant a permit for magical creatures.

We can’t wait to see what Brielle comes up with!

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.