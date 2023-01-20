Drive Free or Die? NH considers restricting pets in cars

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire allows motorists to drive with dogs in their laps, but that could change.

The Legislature is considering a bill that would make it illegal for someone to drive with “an animal of any size on their person.”

State Rep. Jennifer Rhodes, a Republican from Winchester, says she drafted the bill after watching a young girl nearly get struck by a car driven by a man holding two small dogs.

She says Hawaii is the only state that specifically prohibits drivers from holding animals on their laps, though such drivers could face charges under broader distracted driving laws in other states.

