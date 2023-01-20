Bangor Tournament Schedule looks a little different this year

Here is the schedule for the Class B C and D Northern Regional Basketball tournament
Here is the schedule for the Class B C and D Northern Regional Basketball tournament(wagm)
By Rene Cloukey
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bangor, Maine (WAGM) - There are some major changes to the Northern Regional Class B, C and D tournament. The Maine Principals’ Association Basketball Committee will now have two eight game days early in the tournament. The changes give some flexibility if a session is postponed because of weather. It also eliminates the Class C teams from playing on back to back days for the semifinals and the finals. The Class B Regionals will now be held on Friday evening and the Class C and D events will be held on Saturday.

The complete schedule is posted:

Here is the tournament schedule for the Northern Regional Class B C and D tournament
Here is the tournament schedule for the Northern Regional Class B C and D tournament(wagm)
Here is the tournament schedule for the Class B C and D tournament.
Here is the tournament schedule for the Class B C and D tournament.(wagm)

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail
active police situation in Bangor
Man, woman dead after domestic incident in Bangor
Remaining $850 Inflation Relief Checks mailed out

Latest News

Maine Maritime to add wrestling to varsity sports roster
Maine Maritime to add wrestling to varsity sports roster
UMaine Womens basketball fall to Vermont
UMaine Womens basketball fall to Vermont
Starting 5
Starting 5: January 20th
George Hale gives his NFL picks for this week
Hale Perspective: George’s picks
Anne Simon missed 8 games due to injury but is now returning to form at a critical time.
Anne Simon returns at critical time for Maine Basketball