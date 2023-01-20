Bangor kids go sledding on snow day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Most of Maine woke up under a blanket of fresh snow Friday morning.

That meant a lot of kids got to stay under their blankets a bit longer because it was a snow day!

Like this crew in Bangor! Once they got up and going, it was time to head outside.

We spoke with Issac Sheare and his mom Erin as they were making their way up and down the Union Street sledding hill.

“So, it’s actually really nice to be able to come out and enjoy the outdoors. They don’t have to worry about homework, getting to school on time. We just get to relax and enjoy time as a family. It’s really nice. Wonderful. So, I grew up here. This was my sledding hill growing up, so I love bringing my kids here, too.

Well, we hold on to each other, the handles on the sleds, and we all go down at once. So, we try and stay together and see if we can all say hang on to each other basically.”

Isaac explained that sometimes the bumps are too intense to hold on.

They said they were thrilled, and surprised, to see they were the first to the hill Friday morning to get to take their sleds on the new snow.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.