Anne Simon returns at critical time for Maine Basketball

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine women’s Basketball team is moving into a pivotal part of their season with one of their key leaders back.

Anne Simon missed 8 games due to injury but is now returning to form at a critical time.

Coming back from an injury is never an easy task. But her team had her back.

“Yeah, I mean, since my freshman year, I realized that coming here, the team has just always had their back like, no matter if it’s a freshman and a senior like they’re always there for each other and that’s what’s so amazing about this program and also the staff like the coaches, they’re amazing. They always have your back. You never go through something by yourself. They’re always by your side and it’s also what made the injury so much easier to come back because I knew I had them and, and they were there for me and it’s just special and a family,” said Simon.

The Black Bears went 3-5 without her.

But have now gone 4-2 since she got back out on the floor.

“That’s a big blow to lose. You know? Your senior leader and someone who’s on the floor a lot. So it was an adjustment for a while but I think our players did a really good job stepping up in her absence,” said Head Coach Amy Vachon.

She’s gotten 5 starts in 6 appearances since returning. During which time she’s averaged 11 points a game.

“It’s definitely been amazing to be back. Of course, in my head. I still was hesitant a little bit in the beginning especially because the first game against Bryant I, I kind of sprained it again a little it wasn’t as bad but just coming back from the injury and then the same thing happens again. I think just the past two games just I’m trying to gain my confidence back. Just helping out the team as much as I can,” said Simon.

The Senior Guard has left as lasting impression in Orono. Scoring well over 1,000 points in over 3,000 minutes on the court all while wearing the Black Bear jersey.

“I’m so glad I came here. Just everything about here. It’s just amazing, like I couldn’t have pictured it any elsewhere and just not different, like coming here. Playing in front of these fans playing in this gym like it is special. Just every home game, it just feels like, I don’t know, playing in front of a bunch of people cheering for you. It’s just amazing with the team with the staff. It’s just really incredible. And I’m very fortunate to be here,” Simon said.

Maine now looks ahead to a schedule of opponents strictly in their conference.

But when they tipoff they’ll be playing with one of their best.

