Allen hits 1,000 career point mark as Central beats Mattanawcook

CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - Scoring a thousand points is one of those benchmarks that helps define a high school basketball career, and puts a player in a special club in Maine High School basketball lore.

Three players in Maine joined that club since last Friday; Lizzy Gruber of Gardiner, Will Kuzniers of Dexter, and Chance Mercier from Ellsworth. Thursday night, Central’s Izzy Allen became the fourth payer in less than a week, to hit a thousand points for her career.

”You know, it’s amazing. It’s always been my dream to hit a thousand,” Allen said. “I’ve always been looking forward to this. It was amazing, my teammates and everybody congratulating me. Couldn’t have been any better. I’m really grateful for all my teammates, my coaches, my trainers. I wouldn’t be where I am without them today. I’m so excited. So happy.”

“Special player,” said Central Coach Jamie Russell. “She obviously can score, but she’s also a very good passer too. She sees the floor really well. She made some passes in the first half that were amazing. She’s a very good team player.”

Allen finished the game with 34 points. Central beat Mattanawcook 62-47.

