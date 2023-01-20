Allen hits 1,000 career point mark as Central beats Mattanawcook

Izzy Allen stands at center court with other members of Central's 1,000 point club.
Izzy Allen stands at center court with other members of Central's 1,000 point club.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - Scoring a thousand points is one of those benchmarks that helps define a high school basketball career, and puts a player in a special club in Maine High School basketball lore.

Three players in Maine joined that club since last Friday; Lizzy Gruber of Gardiner, Will Kuzniers of Dexter, and Chance Mercier from Ellsworth. Thursday night, Central’s Izzy Allen became the fourth payer in less than a week, to hit a thousand points for her career.

”You know, it’s amazing. It’s always been my dream to hit a thousand,” Allen said. “I’ve always been looking forward to this. It was amazing, my teammates and everybody congratulating me. Couldn’t have been any better. I’m really grateful for all my teammates, my coaches, my trainers. I wouldn’t be where I am without them today. I’m so excited. So happy.”

“Special player,” said Central Coach Jamie Russell. “She obviously can score, but she’s also a very good passer too. She sees the floor really well. She made some passes in the first half that were amazing. She’s a very good team player.”

Allen finished the game with 34 points. Central beat Mattanawcook 62-47.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail
active police situation in Bangor
Man, woman dead after domestic incident in Bangor
Allen Cole, Jr., 74, of Bradford, was out with his dog around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon on...
Maine Game Wardens recover body of ice fisherman from Seboeis Lake

Latest News

Gardiner senior Lizzy Gruber
Historic week for Gardiner’s Lizzy Gruber
Flanked by her mother, father and brother, Brianna Townsend had a benchmark moment in her field...
Nokomis’s Townsend signs letter of intent with UMaine Field Hockey
Historic week for Gardiner's Lizzy Gruber
Historic week for Gardiner's Lizzy Gruber
Nokomis’s Townsend signs letter of intent with UMaine Field Hockey
Nokomis’s Townsend signs letter of intent with UMaine Field Hockey