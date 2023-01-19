Officials remind drivers to clean snow and ice off cars

Officials remind everyone to take the time to clean off cars.
Officials remind everyone to take the time to clean off cars.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Across the state Mainers are going to wake up with a lot in common... snow! This has local authorities issuing a reminder.

Clean that snow off your cars.

That morning commute gets a lot worse when the snow or ice from the car in front of you comes flying your way.

And when you do clean the vehicle off, officials ask, take the extra minute and do it all.

“Driving to work through a space on the windshield about that big because of frost or snow or whatever, It’s not safe and in some cases illegal, it can be a pretty significant ticket. Tickets have gone up this year, because the state would like a little bit more money. Clean the roof off. As a matter of fact, yesterday I happen to be looking out the window and someone coming up the intersection out here hit the brakes and this whole lot of snow came off the roof of their car and caused them to just stop suddenly in the middle of the intersection. It’s good there was nobody else there because they’d have gotten rear ended and they couldn’t see for a minute and they did get the snow off. But, you know, take an extra minute because it might make a difference, said Sgt. Jason McCambley, Bangor Police Department.”

When you need to take that extra minute, it will be no problem as long as you plan ahead.. knowing that morning process to get to school or work, or both, is going to take longer.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail
active police situation in Bangor
Man, woman dead after domestic incident in Bangor
Allen Cole, Jr., 74, of Bradford, was out with his dog around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon on...
Maine Game Wardens recover body of ice fisherman from Seboeis Lake

Latest News

Fogtown Brewing Company in Ellsworth
Ellsworth brewery celebrates 5th birthday
Right to repair coalition submit signature for the referendum
Right to Repair coalition submit more than 70,000 signatures for the referendum
Six students from the William S. Cohen School win national NASA STEM competition.
Bangor students win national NASA STEM competition
Maine Ocean
Floating offshore wind project off of Maine moves ahead