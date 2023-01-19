Nokomis’s Townsend signs letter of intent with UMaine Field Hockey

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - For the high school athlete, there are certain moments that serve as benchmarks throughout a career; like winning a state championship or breaking a school record.

Brianna Townsend had a benchmark moment in her field hockey career Thursday, simply by signing her name.

After a verbal commitment last June, the stand-out Nokomis senior made her dream to play division one field hockey at the University of Maine official, at a ceremony in the Nokomis gymnasium in front of friends and family.

Townsend was an All-State Field Hockey selection in both her junior and senior year, and says she’s looking forward to joining her new team in Orono next fall.

”It feels nice to finally make things official,” Townsend said. “Back in April when I visited, I knew I wanted to go there. So right now I’m just super excited and grateful for all the support I’ve got.”

“She’s such a great embassador for Nokomis,” said Warriors Field Hockey Coach Shaunessy Saucier. “She’s the class president, she’s National Honors Society; she’s not just a field hockey player. She’s embedded in this comunity, so we’re so proud of her. The fact that she gets to stay close to home and we have all of these fans that were here, that are going to come to the UMaine games to support her, I think is really special.”

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.