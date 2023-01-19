Nice Day Today, Snow On The Way For Tonight & Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build in and bring us a nice Thursday. Most areas will see some sunshine this morning followed by increasing clouds this afternoon. High temperatures will be a bit cooler than yesterday with readings reaching the low to mid-30s this afternoon. Low pressure is forecast to develop near Southern New England this evening then heads into the Gulf of Maine tomorrow. Clouds will thicken up this evening with snow spreading southwest to northeast across the state after midnight. Most locations from Greenville to Millinocket southward will see snow by daybreak or shortly after. Overnight lows will drop back to the low to mid-20s.

Low pressure will pass to our south Friday. Snow will continue Friday, steadiest during the morning and early afternoon then tapering off from west to east across the state mid to late afternoon. Temperatures on Friday will be in the mid-20s to low 30s. The overall track of this storm is just a bit further north than previously forecast which is resulting in a slightly higher snowfall forecast with the highest totals still expected across southern parts of the state. By late Friday afternoon, 6″-10″ across areas south of the Capital Region; 3″-7″ for the Western Mountains through the Capital Region into Greater Bangor area and Coastal Downeast locales; 1″-3″ for areas north of Bangor up to Greenville and Millinocket; little to no snow across the far north.

Highest amounts will fall across southern parts of the state where most spots will see at least 6". Amounts will gradually taper off as you head northward. (WABI)

Drier weather returns as we head into the weekend. High pressure builds in for Saturday bringing us partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-20s to low 30s. Sunday looks good but will feature more clouds as high pressure slides to our east. Temperatures on Sunday will be back to the 30s for most spots. A more significant storm is forecast to impact our area Sunday Night into Monday with snow, mix, rain and gusty wind all looking more and more likely. The exact track of the storm will determine precipitation types. Some of the data brings the storm along the Maine Coastline which would result in snow north and more mix and rain closer to the coast while other data brings it a bit further south through the Gulf of Maine which would result in a more widespread snowfall and lesser amounts of mix and/or rain. Strong, gusty winds will be possible with this system as well. Looks like we’ll get a brief break between storms on Tuesday with another storm bringing the potential for snow and mix Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny this morning then increasing clouds this afternoon. Highs between 29°-38°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Snow developing, mainly after midnight. Lows between 18°-27°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, steadiest through early afternoon then tapering off mid-late afternoon. Highs between 25°-32°. North/northeast wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Sunday: Morning sunshine then increasing clouds during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Monday: FIRST ALERT. Snow and mix likely inland, mix and rain likely along the coast. Breezy. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

