Man taken into custody after another was shot in Hodgdon on Wednesday

The man was was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The man was was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HODGDON, Maine (WAGM) - A Houlton man is in custody after shots were fired in Hodgdon Wednesday afternoon.

Aroostook County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Benn Hill Road around 2 p-m after receiving a report of shots being fired.

Deputies determined two men got into a verbal fight that then escalated.

34-year-old Paul Stockley allegedly shot the other man.

Stockley is now charged with Elevated Aggravated Assault.

The man shot was was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail
active police situation in Bangor
Man, woman dead after domestic incident in Bangor
Allen Cole, Jr., 74, of Bradford, was out with his dog around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon on...
Maine Game Wardens recover body of ice fisherman from Seboeis Lake

Latest News

UMaine celebrates workforce achievements with state legislature
UMaine celebrates workforce achievements with state legislature
Bradford Luker
Industry man arrested after domestic violence incident, standoff
Police lights
1 in custody after stabbing in Winslow
Dylan Ketcham
Trial starts for Gardiner man accused of murder