Man taken into custody after another was shot in Hodgdon on Wednesday

HODGDON, Maine (WAGM) - A Houlton man is in custody after shots were fired in Hodgdon Wednesday afternoon.

Aroostook County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Benn Hill Road around 2 p-m after receiving a report of shots being fired.

Deputies determined two men got into a verbal fight that then escalated.

34-year-old Paul Stockley allegedly shot the other man.

Stockley is now charged with Elevated Aggravated Assault.

The man shot was was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

