Man taken into custody after another was shot in Hodgdon on Wednesday
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HODGDON, Maine (WAGM) - A Houlton man is in custody after shots were fired in Hodgdon Wednesday afternoon.
Aroostook County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Benn Hill Road around 2 p-m after receiving a report of shots being fired.
Deputies determined two men got into a verbal fight that then escalated.
34-year-old Paul Stockley allegedly shot the other man.
Stockley is now charged with Elevated Aggravated Assault.
The man shot was was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
