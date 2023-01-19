Maine to ban TikTok on some Maine state-issued devices next month

Maine's Office of Information Technology issued a directive for all state-owned mobile phones...
Maine's Office of Information Technology issued a directive for all state-owned mobile phones and tablets within the executive branch, as well as devices connected to state equipment or systems.(MGN/Pixabay)
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST
Maine (WMTW) - The social media app TikTok will soon be banned from some state-owned devices in Maine.

Maine’s Office of Information Technology issued a directive for all state-owned mobile phones and tablets within the executive branch, as well as devices connected to state equipment or systems.

The directive applies to offices such as Transportation, Corrections and Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, reading in part: “If previously installed, any covered technology must be immediately uninstalled to circumvent any exposure of sensitive information.”

It continues to say those who fail to meet the requirements of the directive may suffer disciplinary actions “up to and including termination.”

The department cites TikTok as a national security risk: “This Directive is in response to well-documented national security risks posed by TikTok, a Chinese-owned video-sharing mobile application, and recently enacted federal legislation that prohibits the use of the application on all federal government devices.”

You can read the full directive from MaineIT by clicking here.

